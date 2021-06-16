Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Increases By 35.1%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OACB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 65,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,937. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

