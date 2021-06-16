Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Expands By 100.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.