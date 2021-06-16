Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Declines By 19.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.
NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 7,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $227,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
