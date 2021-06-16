Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Declines By 19.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 7,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,335. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $227,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

