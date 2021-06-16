Short Interest in Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Declines By 40.0%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Proxim Wireless stock remained flat at $$2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Proxim Wireless has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.
About Proxim Wireless
