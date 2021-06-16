Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Grows By 30.0%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 915,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

