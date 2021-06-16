Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases By 52.2%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

NASDAQ UG opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 33.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.