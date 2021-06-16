Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Expands By 42.7%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WSTG stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSTG. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

