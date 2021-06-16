Short Interest in Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Expands By 100.0%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of WDBG stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. Woodbrook Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.00.

Woodbrook Group Company Profile

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

