Short Interest in Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Expands By 100.0%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of WDBG stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. Woodbrook Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.00.
Woodbrook Group Company Profile
