Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

SIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of SIA traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.12. 442,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,515. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.07. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.42.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$161.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -528.81%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,780. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $363,754.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.