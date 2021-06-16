Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $27.03. 14,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

