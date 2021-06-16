SigmaRoc’s (SRC) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their no recommendation rating on shares of SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £277.08 million and a P/E ratio of 41.25. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.67.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

