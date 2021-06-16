Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $174,553.45 and $10.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,861,311 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

