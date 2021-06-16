SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $15.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SITE Centers traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 7237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -772.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.