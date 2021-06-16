Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.31 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $381,189.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00060811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00152742 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00183845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.16 or 0.00945774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,738.56 or 0.99786750 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

