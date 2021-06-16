SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.99 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 9% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $468,484.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,275.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.50 or 0.06172429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01546339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00433756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00144256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.48 or 0.00685774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00428386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042022 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

