Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.57 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440–0.360 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,051,666 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.