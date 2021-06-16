Soitec’s (SLOIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday.

SLOIY stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.88. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

