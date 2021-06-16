Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
