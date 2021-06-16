Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of SONVY opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

