SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,345. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36.

