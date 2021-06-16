SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. 14,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

