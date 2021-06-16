SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

XAR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. 6,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,444. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70.

