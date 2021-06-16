SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 702,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,929. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

