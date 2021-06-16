SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $378.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

