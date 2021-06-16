Stabilize Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Stabilize coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stabilize has a market cap of $275,434.14 and $58,361.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stabilize has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.95 or 0.00753389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.76 or 0.07667953 BTC.

Stabilize Coin Profile

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance . Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

