Stably USD (USDS) Market Cap Hits $378,732.89

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $378,732.89 and $2,838.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,342,311 coins and its circulating supply is 374,679 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

