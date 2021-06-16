STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,995 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 80,751 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. 19,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,679. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

