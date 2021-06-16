Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares rose 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 509,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 278,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

