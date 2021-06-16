State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.76 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 64,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $625,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 248,795 shares of company stock worth $2,409,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

