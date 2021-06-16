State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $458,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.90 million, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

