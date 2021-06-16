State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,250 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBPH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

