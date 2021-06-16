State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,610 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $675.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

