State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 807 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

