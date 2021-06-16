State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $882.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

