State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE WLKP opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

