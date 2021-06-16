State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

