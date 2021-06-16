State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

