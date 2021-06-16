State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,333 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The E.W. Scripps has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

