State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 107,913 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.