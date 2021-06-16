State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,325 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

NYSE:NX opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.