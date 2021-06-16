State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,558 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in QuinStreet by 116.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $943.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

