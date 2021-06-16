State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.