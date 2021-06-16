StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

