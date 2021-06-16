Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $95.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. William Blair downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

