Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,514% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

