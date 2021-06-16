Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.0 days.

Shares of STKAF remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

