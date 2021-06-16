Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 436.0 days.
Shares of STKAF remained flat at $$3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45.
About Stockland
