StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,388,511 over the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNEX opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.