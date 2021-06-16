STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

STORE Capital has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.