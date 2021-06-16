Strategic Equity Management Has $2.49 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.36. 188,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.