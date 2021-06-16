Strategic Equity Management Takes $16.28 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. 867,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,559,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.